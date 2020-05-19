Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 32,000

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 32,007 lives in Italy, bringing the total number of cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 225,886, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll on Monday was 99, the first time with daily casualties lower than 100 since March 10. Recoveries rose by 2,150 from a day earlier, bringing the total to 127,326.

Nationwide, the number of active infections fell to 66,553, down from 68,351 on Sunday.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 749 are in intensive care - down by 13 from Sunday, and 10,207 people are hospitalized with symptoms - down by 104 from Sunday.

The remaining 55,597 people, or 84 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home without or with only mild symptoms.

On Monday, the third and largest easing of the ten-week-old lockdown went into effect.

Shops, restaurants, bars, barbershops, beauty salons, museums, and beachfront operators are all allowed to reopen, provided they respect rules for social distancing amid staff and members of the public and disinfecting facilities. Italians are also allowed to move within the region they live in.