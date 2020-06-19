Irish airline Aer Lingus to cut 500 jobs

Irish airline Aer Lingus, part of Anglo-Spanish group IAG, plans to cut up to 500 jobs as a result of groundings related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Aer Lingus has informed the (employment) Minister that headcount reductions of up to 500 employees across the business are anticipated,” it said in a statement.

Of the other airlines owned by IAG, British Airways has said it needs to axe 12,000 jobs, while Austrian-based Level Europe has said it plans to file for insolvency.