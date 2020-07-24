Schindler to cut 2,000 jobs as profit falls by more than 25%
Elevator and escalator maker Schindler said on Friday it is cutting 2,000 jobs after profit in the first half of 2020 fell more than a quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the Swiss company’s business, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Schindler’s net profit totaled 313 million Swiss francs ($338.45 million), down from 436 million in the year-ago period. The company sees revenue contracting by up to 6% for the full-year 2020, with net profit seen between 680 million francs and 720 million francs.
Latest
Zakharova: Russia taking concrete steps to prevent further escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Japanese Ambassador: Today we see impressive and wonderful story about how Georgia is struggling against pandemic
U.S. fighter jet within visual range of Iranian passenger plane, but at safe distance: U.S. officials