Emergency services attend derailed train in Scotland
Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. “Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.”
