About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire

Europe 20 September 2020 07:01 (UTC+04:00)
About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, government officials said on Saturday, 10 days after a fire destroyed the Moria camp, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fire that broke out in Moria on Sept. 9 left over 12,000 people, most of them refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water. No one was hurt in the blaze.

About 9,000 people had been resettled in the new tent camp, set up by authorities at Kara Tepe near the port of Mytilene, by Saturday morning. A few hundred had also moved into a community centre managed by a non-governmental organisation.

Those entering the camp were being registered and tested for COVID-19. At least 214 were placed in quarantine after positive tests.

Traffic was returning to normal on the roads, where thousands of migrants had camped for days after the fire, and stores in the area started reopening.

Greek police launched an operation on Thursday to speed up the resettlement of migrants. Many had been reluctant to enter the temporary camp as they had hoped to leave Lesbos after the fire and reach other European countries.

Authorities believe the fire that gutted the notorious for its living conditions Moria camp was started by migrants following a dispute over COVID-19 quarantine measures at the facility after dozens of asylum-seekers tested positive. Six people have been arrested and charged with arson.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire Europe 07:01
UK's Johnson to levy 10,000 pound fine on COVID-19 rule-breakers Europe 06:18
Canadians urged to take action against spread of COVID-19 as caseload reaches 141,911 Other News 05:29
Death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil over 136,000 Other News 04:35
UK daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high with 4,422 more cases Europe 03:59
Trump says he’s approved Oracle deal for U.S. Tiktok US 03:15
Iran's Zarif says world should oppose U.S. sanctions or expect same Politics 02:29
Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5 billion as COVID-19 bites Europe 01:51
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 - crisis center Russia 01:09
Turkey reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths Turkey 00:25
Tajikistan decreases export volumes to Kazakhstan Business 19 September 23:58
Police clash with protesters at anti-lockdown demonstration in London Europe 19 September 23:35
Georgian PM: Our victory must be an economically strong, educated, fair and European state Georgia 19 September 23:29
Iran's Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refining Company declares amount of revenues to be received Oil&Gas 19 September 23:14
Uzbekistan’s car manufacturing company to issue shares for public offering Business 19 September 23:14
Trump says he will name Supreme Court successor to liberal Ginsburg 'without delay' US 19 September 22:39
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer Politics 19 September 22:13
Gas transportation in Iran expands Oil&Gas 19 September 21:58
Two dead as destructive storm Ianos hits central Greece Europe 19 September 21:36
Kazakhstan decreases goods export to Ukraine amid COVID-19 Business 19 September 21:34
Iran and Turkey's gas trade depends on future exploration in the Black Sea Business 19 September 21:03
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world Politics 19 September 20:49
Poland reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, record high since outbreak Europe 19 September 20:33
CEC sets coronavirus-related safety guidelines for Election Day Georgia 19 September 20:00
China's economy remains resilient despite external risks, says Xi Other News 19 September 19:31
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 19 September 19:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 20 Oil&Gas 19 September 19:11
Azerbaijani energy minister stresses importance of co-op within OPEC + format Oil&Gas 19 September 19:10
Ukraine becomes popular destination for Turkish citizens looking for job Business 19 September 19:02
General Inspection Organization of Iran strengthen monitoring of banks Business 19 September 18:58
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas to buy coolant and lubricants via tender Tenders 19 September 18:58
President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people Politics 19 September 18:43
Madrid residents facing localised lockdown doubt curbs will work Europe 19 September 18:35
TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block U.S. ban US 19 September 18:09
Geostat: Milk, meat production up in Georgia Business 19 September 17:26
Germany plans reform to avoid bankruptcy wave due to corona Europe 19 September 17:26
Turkey decreases value of trade with Turkmenistan Business 19 September 17:21
Iran`s Rana Plus car to be launched in October Business 19 September 17:21
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas to buy air filters via tender Tenders 19 September 17:19
President Aliyev: Key part of Azerbaijan's economy associated with oil and gas sector, and this to be case for many years to come Politics 19 September 17:18
Azerbaijani president: New phase beginning for Absheron gas condensate field Politics 19 September 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 177 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 19 September 17:11
EU's share in total import of Azerbaijan up Business 19 September 15:02
Azerbaijan's eight-month export of gourds shows uptick Business 19 September 15:00
Azerbaijani startup launches new project for automating calculations of repair services ICT 19 September 14:54
Iranian official: neither side fulfills their obligations in nuclear deal Nuclear Program 19 September 14:54
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Finance 19 September 14:53
Update on ski resort construction in Uzbekistan Construction 19 September 14:53
Azerbaijan expecting inflation decrease by end of 2020 Finance 19 September 14:40
Bank of Georgia raises funds from Citibank to finance trade Business 19 September 14:40
Azerbaijani community: Armenia to be held responsible for massacre in Khankendi (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 September 14:17
Iranian President expresses concern over people ignoring health protocols Society 19 September 14:08
Deaths from coronavirus exceed 24,000 in Iran Society 19 September 14:08
Turkmenistan increases imports of steel from Turkey Business 19 September 14:06
Iran Export Guarantee Fund`s support for exporters doubles Business 19 September 13:34
Kazakhstan's cargo transportation volumes decrease Business 19 September 13:34
Trial of social distancing rules on 2 Iranian airlines Transport 19 September 13:34
Turkmenistan’s Exchange to be transformed into joint-stock company Business 19 September 13:34
Buy/sell operation at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 19 September 13:32
Capital of banks in Iran announced Finance 19 September 13:31
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony of Absheron field offshore operations (PHOTO) Politics 19 September 13:24
Prices of Azerbaijani oil fluctuate Finance 19 September 13:23
IMF talks Georgia's investment potential Business 19 September 13:18
Defense Minister: Azerbaijan Army ready to suppress any provocations of Armenia, undertake strong retaliatory actions Politics 19 September 12:58
SOCAR applying digital road map for using high technologies Oil&Gas 19 September 12:46
Uzbek Agroindustry and Food Security Agency to buy laboratory equipment via tender Tenders 19 September 12:40
Production of several products in Iran climbs Business 19 September 12:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 19 September 12:22
SOCAR gives sneak peek of its new dev’t strategy Oil&Gas 19 September 12:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 19 September 11:41
Georgian Tbilisi to be host city for 2021 ADB’s 54th Annual Meeting Georgia 19 September 11:37
Azerbaijani FM receives head of International Committee of Red Cross Delegation (PHOTO) Politics 19 September 11:23
IMF, Turkmenistan review indicators for country's state budget Finance 19 September 11:20
Minister: Georgia shows signs of economic recovery Business 19 September 11:10
Active supply of Turkish cement to Italy amid pandemic recorded Business 19 September 11:06
Uzbekistan to include goods and services in Unified Electronic Catalog Uzbekistan 19 September 11:00
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy filter blocks Tenders 19 September 10:57
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils number of borrowers with restructured loans Finance 19 September 10:50
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 19 September 10:47
Production started at Uzbek gas condensate field Oil&Gas 19 September 10:40
Japan, Uzbekistan to increase tourist flow between countries Transport 19 September 10:40
Turkmen Ministry of Construction to purchase equipment from Italian company Business 19 September 10:38
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to resume mutual flights Transport 19 September 10:33
Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss trade, economic cooperation Business 19 September 10:07
Iranian currency rates for September 19 Finance 19 September 10:06
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan pass 50,000 Uzbekistan 19 September 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 36 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 September 09:34
Australia COVID-19 hotspot records fewest cases since June Other News 19 September 09:00
Turkey summons Greek envoy over expletive headline against Erdoğan Turkey 19 September 08:35
E3 says Iran sanctions relief to continue beyond Sep. 20 Iran 19 September 08:22
Georgia sends armored medical evacuation vehicles to Indonesia Georgia 19 September 08:15
65 new COVID-19 infections reported in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 19 September 08:02
UN, Kazakhstan intend substantially contribute to environmental resilience (INTERVIEW) Kazakhstan 19 September 07:53
Japan's new PM Suga to meet with Pompeo in October Other News 19 September 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases World 19 September 05:45
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 135,000 Other News 19 September 04:32
French finance minister tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 19 September 03:17
Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision World 19 September 02:28
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 19 September 01:35
Qatar reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 122,917 in total Arab World 19 September 00:31
All news