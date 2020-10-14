EU-UK trade deal difficult but still possible
An EU-UK trade deal is difficult but still possible to achieve if the two sides negotiate intensively in the coming weeks, said a person close to the talks, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
U.K. negotiator David Frost is due to tell British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the EU summit on Thursday and Friday if he thinks it is worth continuing the talks and whether a deal is possible.
A source close to the talks, who spoke under condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said Frost would tell the British prime minister that a deal was difficult to get but not impossible if both sides keep on talking and work intensively.
