Credit Suisse to propose outgoing Lloyds Bank CEO as chairman

Europe 1 December 2020 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
Credit Suisse to propose outgoing Lloyds Bank CEO as chairman

Credit Suisse has named outgoing Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive Officer António Horta-Osório as its next chairman, it said on Tuesday, bringing the nearly decade-long tenure of outgoing Chairman Urs Rohner to a close, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“António Horta-Osório shall succeed Urs Rohner who will step down in 2021 as previously announced upon reaching the statutory term of 12 years,” Switzerland’s second-biggest bank said in a statement, referring to Rohner’s 12-year boardroom stint, first as vice-chairmen and since 2011 as chairman.

News of Osario’s appointment came a day after a replacement was announced for the 56-year-old Portuguese native at Lloyds, with HSBC banker Charlie Nunn due to take over from him next year.

Horta-Osorio revived Lloyds in the aftermath of its 2008 government rescue during the financial crisis, with the bank returning to private ownership in 2017.

During his time at Lloyds the Portuguese banker won plaudits for championing mental health issues at companies after he was signed off work for two months in 2011 for stress-induced insomnia and exhaustion.

But he was criticized by lawmakers for his high pay package and for the bank’s handling of a major fraud at its HBOS Reading branch that led to six people being jailed in 2017.

“I am extremely happy that we can propose a highly proven and recognized professional of the international banking business as my successor,” outgoing Credit Suisse chairman Rohner said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan, Russia developing preliminary design for joint space rocket complex
Kazakhstan, Russia developing preliminary design for joint space rocket complex
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Turkey, Russia discuss details of Monitoring Center on Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister
Turkey, Russia discuss details of Monitoring Center on Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia submits final version of draft budget for 2021 to parliament Finance 11:57
Kazakhstan eyes restricting containers transit from Europe to China Transport 11:54
Agreement signed to establish joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center Politics 11:44
Expenses shrink on construction of enterprises in Iran’s North Khorasan Province Business 11:43
Azerbaijan’s oil consumption dynamics since last two decades Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijan able to ensure safety of Christian sanctuaries in Karabakh - Russian ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:37
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia revealed Turkey 11:35
Tricolor flag flying in all Azerbaijani lands - Turkish embassy Politics 11:33
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the nation - LIVE Politics 11:32
Work on setting up command posts in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin begins (Exclusive) Azerbaijan 11:31
Preparation for spring sowing of agricultural crops begun in Turkmenistan Business 11:30
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:29
Credit Suisse to propose outgoing Lloyds Bank CEO as chairman Europe 11:12
Azerbaijan donates liquid medical oxygen to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Business 11:07
Iranian currency rates for December 1 Finance 11:01
Turkey's October car exports to Georgia surge Turkey 11:00
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10:59
World’s Top 10 oil consumers – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 10:51
Kazakhstan sees increase in non-cash payments volume Finance 10:50
Turkmenistan approves volume of special agricultural land fund for joint-stock companies Business 10:49
Value of wood, furniture exports of Azerbaijan for 10M2020 grows Business 10:49
Number of mobile users of Azerbaijan's 4G network grows significantly ICT 10:48
Kazakhstan, Russia developing preliminary design for joint space rocket complex Business 10:43
Azerbaijan's Azergold auctions off bonds Finance 10:42
Oil to be main beneficiary of effective vaccine Oil&Gas 10:21
Total assets of Georgian banks increase Finance 10:17
Azerbaijan, Russia deem important to form new tourism products Business 10:16
BRUA pipeline may connect to TAP bringing gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:14
Foreign secretaries of Uzbekistan and US in talks over business co-op Business 10:11
Azerbaijani flag raised in liberated Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 10:08
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of co-op in framework of bilateral, regional relations Business 10:07
Azerbaijan ramps up 10M2020 export of ferrous metal products Business 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 1 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government Turkey 09:50
Microsoft technology solutions to enable development of Azerbaijan's many economic sectors ICT 09:50
COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid US 09:40
Russian TV channel shows Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli city completely destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 09:34
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 1 Uzbekistan 09:31
Work on conversion of NNC research reactors ongoing in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran's comprehensive trade system to help fight corruption Business 09:25
Iran-Turkmenistan road to re-open after 9-month closure Transport 09:18
Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases Other News 08:41
Turkey announces new curfews as part of COVID-19 measures Turkey 08:15
Iran, Georgia vow to broaden mutual cooperation Iran 08:08
Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Turkmenistan 07:56
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia is a valuable partner of NATO Georgia 07:39
Japan’s Foreign Direct Investment in Georgia increases Business 07:01
Wisconsin governor certifies Biden’s win in battleground state US 06:39
S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 34,652 in total Other News 05:58
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 03:02
UK says coronavirus "back under control" after national lockdown Europe 01:54
5.0-magnitude quake hits 64 km NW of Sinabang, Indonesia Other News 01:00
Units of Azerbaijani Army enter Lachin region (VIDEO) Politics 00:28
Today Lachin region returns to Azerbaijan Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan discloses volume of exported silk Business 30 November 23:44
Georgia strengthens its position in olive production Business 30 November 23:44
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 30 November 23:39
Turkey, Russia discuss details of Monitoring Center on Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister Turkey 30 November 23:27
OPEC+ agreement leaders suggest different mechanisms of oil production cuts in 2021 World 30 November 23:06
Oil prices down 1% as OPEC+ debates 2021 output policy Oil&Gas 30 November 22:09
Another Turkish vaccine ready for human trials Turkey 30 November 21:25
Georgian Finance Minister tests positive for COVID-19 Georgia 30 November 21:22
Iran's stock exchange needs structural reforms - Iranian MP Finance 30 November 21:19
Kyrgyzstan provides online courses for entrepreneurs in field of tourism Kyrgyzstan 30 November 21:16
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia up by over 6,224 in past day Europe 30 November 21:12
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry thanks Turkey's Defense Ministry Politics 30 November 21:02
Bitcoin hits record high after steep fall last week World 30 November 20:22
Logistic support assets of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 30 November 19:59
Turkmenistan significantly increases cement imports from Turkey Turkey 30 November 19:50
Turkish sappers begin mine clearing in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Politics 30 November 19:28
Azerbaijan extends learning from home amid ongoing anti-coronavirus measures Society 30 November 19:27
Azerbaijani FM, Moldovan minister exchange views on latest situation in region Politics 30 November 19:11
Two more Italian municipalities express support to Azerbaijan Politics 30 November 19:10
Iran's first VP invites Shanghai Cooperation Organization to invest in Chabahar Port Transport 30 November 18:45
Expert talks short-term price decrease on Azerbaijan's car market Transport 30 November 18:42
Kazakhstan sees increase in lending to legal entities over 10M2020 Finance 30 November 18:39
Employment in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province soars Business 30 November 18:37
Azerbaijan raises export to Croatia Business 30 November 18:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale December 1 Oil&Gas 30 November 18:26
Preventive diplomacy is integral part of Turkmenistan's neutrality - president of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 30 November 18:24
Azerbaijan to minimize plastic consumption Business 30 November 18:21
Kazakhstan to set up int'l center to develop oil&gas engineering in co-op with ENI, Shell Oil&Gas 30 November 17:57
Georgian Walnuts company aims for eco-friendly production Business 30 November 17:56
President of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan sends letter to president of Azerbaijan Politics 30 November 17:53
Uzbekistan exporting plums mainly to Russia and Kazakhstan Business 30 November 17:51
Azerbaijan's Baku Metro to engage testing services through tender Economy 30 November 17:50
Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail Armenia 30 November 17:48
Iran can increase exports through processing industries – economist Business 30 November 17:47
Iran hopes to see Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce headquarters open in Kabul Business 30 November 17:43
GM, Nikola announce reworked, smaller deal focused on supplying fuel-cell systems US 30 November 17:41
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency discloses volume of startup projects ICT 30 November 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 30 November 17:35
Uzbek textile products mostly imported by Russia Business 30 November 17:35
Uzbek currency rates for November 30 Finance 30 November 17:34
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Spain greatly improves Business 30 November 17:32
Azerbaijan increases value of year-on-year export to Kazakhstan Business 30 November 17:30
SecGen of Iraqi Council of Representatives sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 30 November 17:30
Azerbaijan reports 2,981 new COVID-19 cases, 1,226 recoveries Society 30 November 17:28
All news