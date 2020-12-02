Pfizer-BioNTech seeks full marketing approval from UK for COVID-19 vaccine

Europe 2 December 2020 21:51 (UTC+04:00)
Pfizer-BioNTech seeks full marketing approval from UK for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer is seeking full marketing authorisation from Britain for its COVID-19 vaccine, an executive said on Wednesday as the U.S. drugmaker gears up to deliver by the weekend the first shots following approval for emergency use in the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The application for full approval is “in parallel” with emergency use approval (EUA), said Berkeley Phillips, medical director of Pfizer UK, in a briefing.

He said regulators will review the same data provided for the emergency use by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for the full approval. He did not say when that decision may come.

Deliveries, which could land in British warehouses as soon as the weekend, could not have started until the regulators had given their go ahead, he said. Regulators will assess each batch of the vaccine for quality.

Other countries are looking at possibly following in Britain’s footsteps and applying for emergency use in an effort to speed up access to the vaccine, said Ralf Rene Reinert, Pfizer Vaccines’ vice president, regional lead medical and scientific affairs. He declined to name countries that are doing this.

There is no cap on volumes delivered under the EUA, said Ben Osborn, manager of Pfizer UK.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Ashgabat City Telephone Network opens tender for audit
Ashgabat City Telephone Network opens tender for audit
AzerGold CJSC opens tender to organize testing laboratory for ore deposit
AzerGold CJSC opens tender to organize testing laboratory for ore deposit
Uzbekistan’s State Tax Committee announces tender for IT services
Uzbekistan’s State Tax Committee announces tender for IT services
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold telephone conversation Politics 22:48
Iran ranked among states with high efficiency turbine tech. Business 22:44
Kyrgyz ambassador and Secretary of Senate of Pakistan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation Kyrgyzstan 22:34
Restrictions mulled for New Year celebrations amid COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey Turkey 22:31
Georgian FM meets with Polish counterpart in Warsaw Georgia 22:27
Protesters in Yerevan demand Pashinyan's resignation (VIDEO) Armenia 22:23
Pfizer-BioNTech seeks full marketing approval from UK for COVID-19 vaccine Europe 21:51
Kazakhstan eyes attracting latest US technologies in soybeans processing Business 21:28
Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to reduce energy-dependence by attracting investments in renewables Oil&Gas 21:27
Germany reports record 487 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours Europe 20:49
Belarus reports 1,689 new COVID-19 cases, 139,908 in total Other News 20:04
Azerbaijan eyes to use potential of liberated lands for fishery development Business 19:52
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president Politics 19:51
Additional assets brought for Russian peacekeeping contingent delivered - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO) Politics 19:14
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Iranian side (PHOTO) Politics 19:02
Deposit liabilities of Georgian banking system decreases month-in-month Finance 18:44
Phase 3 of OPEC+ could lead to immediate fall in oil prices Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 private non-oil exporters Business 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 5 Oil&Gas 18:19
Azerbaijani banks to fully сancel loan debts of martyrs' families Finance 18:11
Lending by Georgian commercial banks down Finance 18:08
Iran reveals forecast for oil sales for next year Oil&Gas 18:08
Lari depreciation remains one of leading factors in Georgian debt growth Finance 18:05
Georgia decides to ease entry regime for its citizens Transport 18:04
Aztelekom LLC announces tender for purchase of electronic spare parts Business 18:03
Bentley hires jets to fly car parts to Britain during Brexit Europe 17:56
National Bank of Georgia reveals volume of international reserves Finance 17:55
Georgia sees increase in overdue debt Finance 17:55
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan eye to achieve twofold growth in trade Business 17:55
Russia discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 17:54
Azerbaijan's State Security Service prosecutes Lebanese terrorist mercenary (VIDEO) Politics 17:54
Ashgabat City Telephone Network opens tender for audit Tenders 17:51
EU extends relief measures for COVID-hit loans to March Europe 17:50
Turkmenistan expands international cooperation through environmental diplomacy Turkmenistan 17:49
Iran expands mobile phone imports Business 17:45
Azerbaijani Clean City OJSC signs tender contract Business 17:45
Israel expects $220 million in non-defence trade with Bahrain in 2021 Israel 17:41
Azerbaijan determines damage inflicted by Armenia on Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts Politics 17:35
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 17:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 17:17
Employment increases in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 17:15
Azerbaijan reduces lead exports Business 16:56
Investment in tourism transport infrastructure to help dev’t this sector in Turkmenistan - UNWTO Tourism 16:54
Georgia expects to start adoption of Oil Stockholding Act soon Oil&Gas 16:52
Iranian president declares budget revenues for next year Finance 16:47
Uzbekistan’s Agrobank to fund entrepreneurial activity under Islamic sharia law Finance 16:45
Tightening of quarantine regime may be inevitable - TABIB Society 16:37
Iran expects increase of budget revenues Business 16:31
Georgian CEC to summarize final results of parliamentary elections on December 3 Georgia 16:24
COVID-19 pandemic to displace business class cars from car rental market Economy 16:20
Azerbaijan unveils data on local insurers' fees for 10M2020 Finance 16:16
Building for Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center under construction - Turkish Minister of National Defense Politics 16:06
Georgia cultivates significant amount of land to combat marble bugs Business 16:04
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent registers largest number of private enterprises Business 15:59
Tourism can help protect, promote Turkmenistan’s culture - UNWTO Tourism 15:54
Volume of sales through Azexport portal continues to grow Economy 15:51
New electricity facilities to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 15:50
Japanese agency funds project aimed at improving locust control in Uzbekistan Finance 15:38
Georgian oil company trying to contain fuel price rise Oil&Gas 15:38
Uzbekistan, Germany in talks over partnership with EU Business 15:38
Value of OIC states' import from Turkey shows decline Turkey 15:36
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports via 'Single Window' system increase Business 15:34
SOCAR Polymer remains export leader in Azerbaijan's private sector Business 15:25
Georgia aims to transpose renewables acquis Oil&Gas 15:23
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil exports to Greece plummet Oil&Gas 15:21
Construction of Kerki airport passenger terminal being completed in Turkmenistan Construction 15:12
Azerbaijan's AzerGold becomes one of export leaders in public sector Business 15:09
Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region - Kazakhstan's President Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:08
Kazakhstan discloses volume of doses to be produced by COVID-19 vaccine plant Business 15:07
ASTS+ trading, clearing system to up productivity of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 15:05
Azerbaijan announces recent COVID-19 death rate Society 14:52
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 2 Society 14:50
Azerbaijan presents video footage from Lachin's Garygyshlag village (VIDEO) Politics 14:41
Oil prices steady as market awaits output deal Oil&Gas 14:40
Iran's export to Afghanistan increases Business 14:39
Prices of Kazakh-manufactured diesel fuel down Oil&Gas 14:36
Azerbaijan's October 2020 non-oil exports slightly rise Business 14:36
Expenses on construction of enterprises in Iran’s Semnan Province climbs Business 14:30
Resources from Southern Gas Corridor to be available via Serbian-Hungarian pipeline Oil&Gas 14:25
Iran's non-oil export has increases Business 14:25
Iron ore concentrate production of giant Iranian steel companies grows Business 14:21
Events in Belarus, Nagorno-Karabakh region, Kyrgyzstan complicate situation in CSTO area – Putin Politics 14:21
Turkmenistan working on development of infrastructure for gas export Oil&Gas 14:15
Uzbekistan’s State Tax Committee announces tender for IT services Tenders 14:14
Azerbaijan confirms 3,942 new COVID-19 cases, 2,265 recoveries Society 14:10
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Soyudlu gold deposit of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Society 14:08
Turkish companies involved in construction of new road to Azerbaijan’s Shusha (Exclusive) Society 14:07
Georgia aims to introduce mobile virtual network operators in 2021 ICT 14:06
Georgian 2021 budget bill calls for issuing new Eurobonds Finance 14:06
Turkmenistan to conclude technical inventory of companies involved in fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 14:04
Details of Iran's budget for next year announced Finance 14:01
Azerbaijan's oil fund discloses 11M2020 value of revenues from ACG oil-gas fields block Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan to develop soil and geobotanical maps for its agriculture lands Business 13:58
SOFAZ's incomes from sale of condensate produced in Shah Deniz remain unchanged Oil&Gas 13:50
Kazakhstan increases imports from Vietnam despite COVID-19 restrictions Business 13:46
Stability in South Caucasus very important for Turkey - FM Politics 13:43
Baku Stock Exchange auctions notes of Central Bank Finance 13:35
Azerbaijan, Turkey to establish first Hi-Tech Park in Karabakh ICT 13:30
UNDP provides Georgia with protective gear to fight COVID-19 Business 13:28
All news