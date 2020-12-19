UK PM announces new tighter COVID restrictions for London, parts of England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new Tier Four of coronavirus restrictions for London and other parts of England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new virulent strain, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The planned relaxation of coronavirus rules for Christmas is scrapped for a large part of southeast England, and cut to one day for rest of the region, Johnson said at a virtual press conference at Downing Street.

From Sunday morning, London, the South East and East of England will move into Tier Four restrictions, which will be broadly similar to national restrictions introduced in England in November, he said.

Under the new tougher measures, residents in those areas must stay at home, with limited exemptions. People are also urged to work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave tier four areas.

Meanwhile, non-essential retails and indoors gyms must close, the prime minister said.

The restrictions will last for two weeks and will be reviewed on Dec. 30, Johnson sai