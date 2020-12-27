European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The European Union officially launched its mass COVID-19 vaccination programme on Sunday with the goal of making shots available to all its adult population by the end of 2021, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Germany’s BioNTech has sent an initial 12.5 million doses of the vaccine it developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to EU countries. In total, the 27-country region of 450 million people has negotiated contracts for over two billion doses of vaccine from various suppliers.

Non-EU countries including Britain, Switzerland and Serbia have already started vaccinating their populations.