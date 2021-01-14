France's Le Maire says 6% growth target for 2021 not out reach
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday said a growth forecast of 6% for France’s economy in 2021 remained within reach and that he was confident of a strong recovery by the end of the year, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“I am really quite confident that the second part of 2021 will be good for the French economy,” Le Maire said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.
But he cautioned: “We have to remain humble and cautious because we have been fooled by the virus many times.”
The minister said he was not worried about the initially slow roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in France.
Latest
A-Level Education Group announces partnership with one of Australia's top educational institutions, Torrens University (PHOTO)
International fiber-optic communication lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan to serve as key informational bridge (PHOTO)
Outbreak of Karabakh conflict made clear risks inherent when conflicts remain unresolved - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war