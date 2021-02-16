Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard

The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation of Mastercard Inc into possible obstruction of SIX’s National Cash Scheme (NCS), a set of rules for withdrawals and other transactions at banks’ cash machines, the watchdog said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“The obstruction occurs because Mastercard refuses to co-badge the NCS on the new debit Mastercard,” the watchdog said in a statement, referring to the practice of adding a second payment application or brand onto a debit card.

“COMCO is now investigating whether Mastercard has abused its position as a dominant company. Precautionary measures were taken for the duration of the investigation,” it said.