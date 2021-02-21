Violence flares as protests over jailing of Spanish rapper extend into fifth night
Protesters threw bottles at police, set fire to containers and smashed up shops in Barcelona in a fifth night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his virulently anti-establishment raps, has sparked a debate over freedom of expression in Spain as well as protests which have at times turned violent.
Demonstrators hurled projectiles and flares at police, who fired foam bullets to disperse the crowd, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, said on Twitter.
About 6,000 demonstrators gathered in the Catalan city, local police said.
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia justifying aggressive separatism of radical nationalists
Uzbekneftegaz eyes reconstructing number of technological objects at Ustyurt gas production department
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense