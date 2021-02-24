Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push
Deutsche Bank economists have upgraded their 2021/2022 forecasts for U.S. GDP growth on expectations of a bigger stimulus package in the world’s largest economy, a strategist at the German bank said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“They’ve revised their baseline expectations for the next fiscal plan up from nearly $1 trillion to $1.6-1.7 trillion, with their 2021 growth forecast upgraded by 1.2 percentage points to 7.5% (Q4/Q4) and their inflation numbers pushed a bit higher too with risks on the upside,” Jim Reid added in a note.
He also said Deutsche Bank economists expect the Federal Reserve to announce a tapering of its bond buying programme at the December meeting with a clear signal of the timeline in August.
Latest
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands
I every time was referring to conflict, every to injustice, to violation of international law - President Aliyev