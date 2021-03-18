Deutsche Bank first-quarter investment bank revenue up 20% so far

Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli said on Thursday that the investment bank is off to a strong start in 2021, with revenue up about 20% so far in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A pandemic-related trading boom at the investment bank last year made Deutsche profitable after years of losses, and Campelli said that the division’s momentum had continued.

Campelli, speaking at a banking conference broadcast online, said that the rise in revenue in the investment bank was across business lines.

“Clearly we are very encouraged by this start to the year in the business,” he said.