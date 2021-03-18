Credit Suisse says share buybacks continue

Europe 18 March 2021 15:42 (UTC+04:00)


Swiss bank Credit Suisse is continuing its share buyback programme as it wrestles with the fallout from the collapse of around $10 billion of funds related to British supply chain financier Greensill, it said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“Our guidance for the CET1 ratio of a minimum of 12.5% for at least the first half of 2021 remains unchanged, as does our guidance for the share buyback, which we continue to execute,” it said in a statement.

It has targeted to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) worth of stock this year.

