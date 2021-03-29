Elbit to provide night vision goggles to German police

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. German unit Elbit Systems Deutschland has won a German Federal Ministry of the Interior tender to supply XACT nv33 Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) for the German Federal Police, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The German Federal Police Special Forces and Special Operation Units will use the night vision goggles in their efforts to combat organized crime and international terrorism.

The German Armed Forces are already using the XACT nv33 NVG in various missions. The XACT product family have already been selected by a number of undisclosed NATO countries among them Germany and the Netherlands, as well as the Israeli and the Australian Armed Forces.

Elbit Systems Deutschland CEO Thomas Nützel said, "After the establishment of our night vision systems with the German Armed Forces, we are very proud to serve the German Federal Police in the field of electro-optics. Our image intensifier goggles will expand the capabilities of the federal officers and support them in the fight against crime."

The XACT nv33 is a lightweight binocular image intensifier that can be mounted on a wide variety of helmets and can be used head-mounted or hand-held. Its compact dimensions and its lightweight and the capability to use the system to drive a vehicle in absolute darkness will further increase the operational capabilities for federal officers and better align their readiness for future security requirements.