UK records another 1,671 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Europe 2 May 2021 21:51 (UTC+04:00)
UK records another 1,671 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Another 1,671 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,420,201, according to official figures released Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 14 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,538. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 34.5 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Meanwhile, more than 15 million people across the UK have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, which means a majority of the elderly and most vulnerable are fully inoculated against COVID-19.

