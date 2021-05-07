Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block

Europe 7 May 2021 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block

Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block of flats in the east of the city on Friday, with smoke emerging from parts of the 8th, 9th and 10th floors and ambulances treating people in the area, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A Reuters witness said by 1000 GMT the fire appeared to be out.Around 100 firefighters had been working on the buildingwhile paramedics and police also attended the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said it had dispatched ambulance crews, clinical team managers and support vehicles to the area.

"They've treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, working with other emergency services," they said.

The fire in the east of the city near the Canary Wharf financial district comes almost four years after 72 people died when their Grenfell Tower home in West London turned into an inferno, aided by dangerous combustible cladding.

The cladding used on the block was identified as central to the rapid spread of the fire, and has since been found on buildings across the country, necessitating expensive removal or round-the-clock fire watches.

Just this year the government set out how it would help fund the removal of the cladding from high-rise residential buildings.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations Other News 16:10
Georgian Formula Construction exports building materials to Lithuania Business 15:59
Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block Europe 15:52
Iran increases amount of jobs in free economic zones Business 15:50
Azerbaijan creates best conditions in National Gymnastics Arena - Uzbek gymnast Society 15:47
Greece, Estonia have biggest decrease in CO2 emissions from energy use Oil&Gas 15:46
Iran says no need for direct or indirect talks with US Nuclear Program 15:45
Georgia sees increase in international visitors Transport 15:33
AzerGold discloses results of tender for software installation Business 15:33
Highest rate of inactive loans recorded in Georgian Cartu Bank Finance 15:33
Russia documents 8,386 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Russia 15:31
U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 15:29
Georgia needs investments for faster economic recovery - PM Business 15:28
Azerbaijan has lower COVID-19 death rate compared to global indicators - professor Society 15:27
Kazakhstan sees decrease in petroleum oil exports to Spain Oil&Gas 15:26
Baku hosts opening ceremony of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 15:10
Former serviceman accused of treason and espionage in Armenia Armenia 14:58
Azerbaijan plans to withdraw its peacekeepers from Afghanistan – Defense ministry Politics 14:58
India grants permission for 5G trials to telecom service providers Other News 14:58
Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law - MFA Politics 14:57
Japan pledges $50.3 million to help India combat COVID-19 Other News 14:56
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan developing analogy of Schengen visa for Silk Road countries Uzbekistan 14:49
Azerbaijan forming perspective industrial complex Business 14:48
Azerbaijan - important int’l transport hub - chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (PHOTO) Transport 14:35
ADB to no longer finance coal mining, oil, and natural gas field exploration Other News 14:32
Successful policy on development of sports in Azerbaijan bearing fruit - Deputy Sports Minister Society 14:31
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast Society 14:27
Germany says production capacity, not patents, key to upping vaccine output Europe 14:26
Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers Arab World 14:24
Georgia shares data on number of citizen registered for temporary employment in Germany and Israel Business 14:11
Uzbekneftegaz increases natural gas output at field of Gazli oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 14:06
Uzbekistan to increase copper sulfate exports to Poland Uzbekistan 14:05
Several investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl in 2021 Kazakhstan 13:52
Iran continues to strengthen ties with China, Russia Business 13:52
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO) Society 13:46
Very exciting to perform in Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Polish gymnast Society 13:37
Global Affairs Canada welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 13:37
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency holds training for female entrepreneurs (VIDEO) Economy 13:33
Azerbaijani PulPal payment system receives purchase offer Economy 13:29
Georgia begins renovating buildings and infrastructure in Gardabani Transport 13:17
Azerbaijan eyes to launch WeChat payment solution Economy 13:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils results of tender launched to support database platform Finance 13:14
SOCAR’s Petkim reveals profit in Q1 2021 Oil&Gas 13:12
S.Korea to set up training center for advanced technologies of fruit, vegetable production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:04
Oil prices set for weekly gain despite India virus surge Oil&Gas 12:48
Azerbaijan boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 12:44
No 'Indian' strain of COVID-19 detected in Azerbaijan Society 12:40
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender on repairs of pipelines Tenders 12:30
Uzbekistan, Ireland consider establishing co-op in tourism sector Tourism 12:30
Egyptian gymnast talks AGF's organization of World Cup in Baku Society 12:25
Nuvei acquires Israeli fintech co Simplex for $250m Israel 12:24
SOCAR’s Petkim increases production capacity to 92% Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan decreases imports of Belgium-made goods Business 12:21
Thailand expects up to 20 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine from July US 12:21
Kazakhstan's inflation rate for April 2021 revealed Business 12:14
Shusha declared cultural capital of Azerbaijan - presidential order Politics 12:14
Number of ships received at Turkish Gemlik port in 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 12:12
Putin instructs government to support international Arctic expedition Russia 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Nostrum identifies measures to add to PDP reserves Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan’s renewable energy path: ongoing and future projects Oil&Gas 12:02
Georgia reports 1,547 new cases of coronavirus for May 7 Georgia 11:56
Uzbekistan eyes attracting Singaporean companies for co-op in electrical industry Uzbekistan 11:55
Turkey ratifies agreement on international combined transport of goods with Georgia Transport 11:46
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Spain Business 11:40
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil announced Oil&Gas 11:36
Wide opportunities opening for TRACECA to implement major projects (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Azerbaijan establishes uninterrupted water supply to liberated Hadrut village Society 11:22
Construction of new main water pipeline to Shusha begins in Azerbaijan Society 11:19
Gold, silver prices increase in Azerbaijan Finance 11:02
Size of hydrogen aircraft market by 2040 disclosed Transport 11:02
Czech companies interested in implementing green energy projects in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:52
Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry on its first voyage, en route to Kuryk port (PHOTO) Transport 10:49
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to test wheelsets Tenders 10:48
Countries Need To Assist India In Its Battle Against Second Wave Of Covid: Deloitte CEO Other News 10:33
Cement adhesive and dry mortar mixes plant in Georgia expands with state support Business 10:28
WTO Patent Waiver Will Enable Timely Access Of Covid Vaccines: India Other News 10:28
Russia promises to show its best at Expo 2020 in Dubai Russia 10:25
Friendship between India and UAE increasing as their allies continues in pandemic Other News 10:25
UK PM Johnson's party win election for parliament seat Europe 10:21
First day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:17
India taking steps for economy growth Other News 10:16
Multilateral Response Is Critical To Overcome Pandemic In India, Globally: IMF Other News 10:14
Indian defence organisations engaged in mitigating people’s sufferings amid Covid surge Other News 10:10
India, EU likely to resume FTA talks stalled for 8 years Other News 10:09
Bank of Israel bought $5.27b foreign currency in April Israel 10:08
EURO 2020 Trophy presented to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 7 Uzbekistan 10:05
Azerbaijan, TRACECA discuss regional opportunities of post-Karabakh conflict period Politics 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 7 Finance 10:00
Organization of Azerbaijani Veterans appeals to Russian FM Politics 09:50
IFC interested in supporting Azerbaijan’s energy transition Oil&Gas 09:32
IFC supported Azerbaijan’s private sector with around $850 million, says director Business 09:31
IFC to engage in formulating new WB Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan - Director Business 09:27
Tesla tells regulator that full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end US 09:26
India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188 Other News 09:22
Azerbaijani president pays constant attention to work in liberated lands - administration (PHOTO) Politics 09:06
Germany's exports up 2.6 pct in april Economy 08:51
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 15 million Other News 08:20
Turkmenistan offers business opportunities for Swiss private sector in number of areas Business 07:45
Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions - Head of Iranian President's office Nuclear Program 07:44
All news