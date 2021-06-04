Czech gov't survives no-confidence vote

Europe 4 June 2021 02:58 (UTC+04:00)
Czech gov't survives no-confidence vote

The Czech government headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Thursday survived a no-confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 171 deputies cast their votes on Thursday night, including 89 voting in favor of the no-confidence motion, and 82, against. At least 101 votes are needed in the 200-member lower house to pass the motion against the government.

It's the third time the Babis government faced a no-confidence vote. This time it was brought by two opposition coalitions over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Babis's alleged conflicts of interest and a recent diplomatic row between the Czech Republic and Russia.

The opposition parties fell short of winning the required majority of 101 votes as the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia chose not to support them and left the parliament floor before the voting.

"The government does not have our confidence, but the opposition parties even less so," Communist Party Chairman Vojtech Filip said during the parliament debate.

"Therefore we will not participate in this pointless spectacle, and we are leaving to work for the people," Filip said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran increases investments in Mazandaran Province
Iran increases investments in Mazandaran Province
Volume of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange up for year
Volume of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange up for year
Azerbaijan sees growth of compulsory civil liability insurance of auto
Azerbaijan sees growth of compulsory civil liability insurance of auto
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Head of U.S. Postal Service under federal investigation over fundraising US 04:12
UK reports highest number of daily COVID infections since late March Europe 03:41
Czech gov't survives no-confidence vote Europe 02:58
Around 200 evacuated from Madrid hotel fire, no one injured Europe 02:19
African countries acquire 53.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines: Africa CDC Other News 01:46
European Commission unveils plan for new digital ID wallet Europe 01:09
U.S. State Dept approves potential $3.5 bln helicopter sale to Australia - Pentagon US 00:31
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Ambarli port Turkey 00:02
Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021 Uzbekistan 3 June 23:52
Delta variant now "dominant" in the UK Europe 3 June 23:40
WHO says new COVID-19 surges threatening Africa's health systems Other News 3 June 23:08
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.59% in May Turkey 3 June 22:42
Biden announces sharing plan for 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses US 3 June 22:25
Eurasian Business Forum: Spotlight into Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Dubai Kazakhstan 3 June 22:05
Tajik and Uzbek business circles hold meeting in Dushanbe Tajikistan 3 June 22:03
Visit of business delegation from Austria to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Vienna Kyrgyzstan 3 June 22:00
Georgia elected to Executive Council of UNWTO for 4 years Georgia 3 June 21:59
Uzbekneftegaz: Issues of implementation of innovations in the oil and gas sector were discussed with representatives of the UN Commission Uzbekistan 3 June 21:42
Work to resolve situation in Karabakh region continues every day - Russian Foreign Ministry Politics 3 June 21:30
Turkmen company starts production of soaps under Älem brand Turkmenistan 3 June 21:15
Iran increases investments in Mazandaran Province Business 3 June 21:14
ADB, Turkmenistan step up efforts to deepen regional co-op on CAREC platform Business 3 June 21:14
Roadmap for co-op between Senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed in Tashkent Kazakhstan 3 June 20:32
Court hearing on case of Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh to be held soon Azerbaijan 3 June 20:14
Russia’s Lukoil holding talks to join Dostlug project Oil&Gas 3 June 20:00
Turkey’s export of cars to Iran up Turkey 3 June 19:35
Georgia elected to UNWTO Executive Council for 4 years Georgia 3 June 19:27
Belgian Ambassador Completes Diplomatic Mission in Tajikistan Tajikistan 3 June 19:22
Kyrgyzstani medics may be employed in Germany Kyrgyzstan 3 June 19:15
Georgian ISET-PI predicts increase in real GDP Business 3 June 19:06
Uzbekistan receives two seismic stations from US Uzbekistan 3 June 19:06
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey down Turkey 3 June 19:03
Baku hosts 13th Meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue (PHOTO) Politics 3 June 18:50
Volume of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange up for year Finance 3 June 18:49
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfills forecast on budget revenues Transport 3 June 18:35
French newspaper publishes article about roads under construction in Karabakh region Politics 3 June 18:15
Azerbaijan sees growth of compulsory civil liability insurance of auto Finance 3 June 18:06
Cost of mobile Internet in Georgia decreases ICT 3 June 18:05
Turkish president receives delegation of Azerbaijani ruling party Politics 3 June 18:00
Russian community of Azerbaijan criticizes statement of Russian official Politics 3 June 18:00
Oman announces 1,173 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 3 June 17:56
Georgia, Ukraine to further strengthen ties in tourism, logistics and transport fields - PM Business 3 June 17:56
Georgia may lose function of regional auto hub Business 3 June 17:55
Geostat reveals volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Ukraine Business 3 June 17:54
Uzbekistan establishes agency for technical regulation and metrology Uzbekistan 3 June 17:54
Georgian Railway places new Eurobonds on London Stock Exchange Finance 3 June 17:53
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider priority projects in trade and logistics Transport 3 June 17:49
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency, Russian fund reach co-op agreement Business 3 June 17:47
Olive plantations to be set up in several districts of Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region Uzbekistan 3 June 17:45
Azerbaijan negotiating to attract investments in non-oil sector Business 3 June 17:45
President of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 3 June 17:45
Baku Stock Exchange issues 5M2021 data on operations with corporate securities Finance 3 June 17:42
Number of passengers of first Perm-Baku flight disclosed Transport 3 June 17:40
Iranian President inaugurates several projects in agriculture sector Business 3 June 17:36
Any positive outcome of Russia-US summit may be a breakthrough — senior diplomat Russia 3 June 17:32
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 5M2021 data on transactions in gov't securities Finance 3 June 17:32
Gong raises $250 million at $7.2b valuation Israel 3 June 17:31
EU nations agree air traffic reform to cut aviation emissions Europe 3 June 17:30
Georgia sees increase in export of blueberries Business 3 June 17:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Iskandarbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 3 June 17:24
Central Bank of Uzbekistan notes growth in share of non-performing loans Finance 3 June 17:21
Georgia’s sovereign rating gradually improves - NBG Business 3 June 17:21
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy tires via tender Tenders 3 June 17:12
ADB talks new project with Turkmenistan, related to lending, non-lending products Finance 3 June 17:09
Armenian foreign ministry facing collapse Armenia 3 June 16:54
Armenia's acting PM looking for support in Paris before parliamentary elections in Armenia Politics 3 June 16:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding digital solutions from instant payment system Finance 3 June 16:53
Azerbaijan assessing damage caused by Armenia to water sector in liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 June 16:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 3 Society 3 June 16:46
Great to return to Baku streets - Williams Racing's chief engineer about F1 Grand Prix Society 3 June 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 cases, 445 recoveries Society 3 June 16:41
Azerbaijani official talks restoration of water reservoir in liberated village (Exclusive) Economy 3 June 16:34
Global Stats names most popular browser in Azerbaijan as of May 2021 ICT 3 June 16:33
China, Azerbaijan linked by bonds of traditional friendship, co-op - MP Politics 3 June 16:24
Azercell creates new career opportunities for the students (PHOTO) Economy 3 June 16:17
Review of Turkmenistan’s agriculture since beginning of 2021 Business 3 June 16:08
Ministry of Energy, bp to co-op on solar energy project in Azerbaijani Zangilan, Jabrayil (PHOTO) Economy 3 June 16:08
IsDBI – Al Maali Report Spotlights Leveraging Fintech to Bridge Islamic Finance and Sustainability Economy 3 June 16:04
Georgia doing its best to become transport corridor for Eurasia Transport 3 June 15:54
Iran plans to increase export of engineering services to Iraq Business 3 June 15:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected president of Israel Politics 3 June 15:39
Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia hold political consultations Politics 3 June 15:35
TRACECA states informed about concept of railway container traffic dev't until 2030 Transport 3 June 15:23
Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani commercial banks grow for year Finance 3 June 15:23
Logistics co ETGA raises NIS 130m in TASE IPO Israel 3 June 15:21
U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place US 3 June 15:19
Qatar's Commercial Bank to up stake in National Bank of Oman to 50.1% Arab World 3 June 15:13
Iran shares data on number of jobs created by R&D companies Business 3 June 15:13
UAE non-oil private sector recovery continues but pace softens slightly Arab World 3 June 15:09
Crow Holdings considers investing in number of sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy Uzbekistan 3 June 15:07
Georgia, CoE focus on close and productive cooperation Business 3 June 15:02
Italian racer talks reaching F1 qualification finals in Baku for first time Society 3 June 14:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 3 June 14:49
WB announces date of approval of big project for Azerbaijan Finance 3 June 14:44
Azerbaijan plans to increase export of goods to Arab countries Business 3 June 14:43
Iran Cell and Parsian Bank to develop cooperation Business 3 June 14:39
Several Georgian companies receive status of 'international company' Business 3 June 14:25
Iran discloses details of cargo transportation from Mazandaran Province Transport 3 June 14:22
Prospects for development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military co-op discussed (PHOTO) Society 3 June 14:21
Azerbaijan, WHO exchange views on potential spheres of co-op (PHOTO) Politics 3 June 14:20
All news