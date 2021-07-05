UK reports another 24,248 coronavirus cases
Britain has reported another 24,248 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,903,434, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country also recorded another 15 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,222. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
Over 78.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Britain, and more than 33.6 million people have had their second jab, according to the latest official figures.
