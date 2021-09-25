Voting begins for Iceland's parliamentary election

Voting for a new parliament in Iceland kicked off , with health care and climate change the main topics of concern, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) and are due to close at 10 p.m., with final results expected Sunday morning.

Up to 50,000 people, or just over 19 percent of those on the electoral roll, have already voted, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV said.

According to a Gallup poll on Friday, the last poll conducted, the three governing parties, namely the Independence Party, the Progressive Party and the Left-Green Movement, could have a combined 50 percent of support with 35 of 63 seats in parliament. Nine parties are likely to be represented.

The parliament in Iceland is composed of 63 members and elected every four years unless dissolved sooner.

The non-EU country with a population of around 370,000 held its last parliamentary election in 2017. Katrin Jakobsdottir, leader of the Left-Green Movement, won that election to become prime minister and is seeking reelection.