EU announces $1,15 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
The European Union has announced a revamped humanitarian aid package worth €1 billion (about $1,15 billion) to deal with the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Euronews.
The new package builds upon €300 million which had been already agreed to support the country's civilian population, protect human rights and advance the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The European Commission will now add an extra €250 million for similar purposes.
These €550 million in aid will be channelled through international organisations working inside Afghanistan. The remaining €450 million have not yet been earmarked for concrete objectives.
