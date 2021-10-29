Gas prices in Europe falling below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data

Natural gas prices in Europe were below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on Friday for the first time since September 17, according to ICE data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to as low as $795.8 per 1,000 cubic meters or 66.375 euro per MWh. The price plunged by 14% over the day.

Exchange trading in natural gas in Europe ended on October 28 at $927.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.