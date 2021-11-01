Trains collide in southwestern England

Europe 1 November 2021 00:50 (UTC+04:00)
Trains collide in southwestern England

Two trains collided on Sunday in the southwestern English city of Salisbury,Trend reports citing Reuters.

A BBC reporter said 13 people were believed to have been injured but not seriously in the crash which took place in a tunnel.

"We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site which is close to London Road, Salisbury," the police force for the English county of Wiltshire said.

The incident took place between Andover and Salisbury, police said in a statement.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran’s Esfahan Oil Refining Company shares data on its savings
Iran’s Esfahan Oil Refining Company shares data on its savings
Iran has great potential for installation of solar panels
Iran has great potential for installation of solar panels
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 31
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Etihad to restart flights between Abu Dhabi and Madinah in Saudi Arabia Arab World 01:45
Trains collide in southwestern England Europe 00:50
Israel embraces booster shots against new wave of COVID-19 pandemic Israel 00:38
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 1, 2020 Politics 00:01
U.S. announces deal with EU to resolve steel, aluminum tariff disputes US 31 October 23:34
Iran’s Esfahan Oil Refining Company shares data on its savings Oil&Gas 31 October 22:48
Uzbekistan used more than 26.2 million doses of vaccines to date Uzbekistan 31 October 22:35
Second round of local elections begin in North Macedonia Europe 31 October 21:55
Brazilian Senator visited Ganja and Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 31 October 21:07
Azerbaijani chess players take 11th, 13th among TOP-100 in the world Society 31 October 20:15
G20 countries agree to support tourism recovery Other News 31 October 20:07
Georgian PB to provide neutral, diverse election coverage, OSCE/ODIHR says Georgia 31 October 19:24
9,094 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Kyrgyzstan over past day Kyrgyzstan 31 October 19:17
Iran has great potential for installation of solar panels Oil&Gas 31 October 19:00
EU, U.S. end steel, aluminium clash, take aim at China's 'dirty' steel US 31 October 18:45
Erdogan meets with Macron in Rome Turkey 31 October 18:12
Prosecutors general of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Baku today Politics 31 October 18:11
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 31 October 17:47
Azerbaijan confirms 2,261 more COVID-19 cases, 1,805 recoveries Society 31 October 17:42
G20 leaders call for effective action to cap global warming at 1.5C -official Other News 31 October 17:05
Final results of elections in Georgia will be announced no later than November 13 Georgia 31 October 16:39
Russia is among global de-carbonization leaders, says Putin Russia 31 October 16:21
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 31 October 15:44
Kyrgyz president leaves for Glasgow Kyrgyzstan 31 October 15:30
Georgian CEC publishes results from all 769 polling stations in Tbilisi Georgia 31 October 15:18
Azerbaijani team performs in two finals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Japan Society 31 October 15:12
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 31 Society 31 October 14:55
Erdogan, Biden discuss situation in South Caucasus (UPDATE) Turkey 31 October 14:38
Russia reports an all-time high of 40,993 daily coronavirus cases Russia 31 October 14:14
Russia allows supply of tomatoes from several Azerbaijani enterprises Economy 31 October 13:43
Iranian Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization builds power plants Oil&Gas 31 October 13:41
Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion Arab World 31 October 13:29
Georgian CEC says second round of municipal elections - valid Georgia 31 October 13:01
Azerbaijani servicemen return back after completing Commando Courses Society 31 October 12:43
Three rockets hit near Baghdad Green Zone Arab World 31 October 12:11
Over 7.4 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 31 October 11:37
Georgia reports 3,382 new coronavirus cases Georgia 31 October 11:20
Red meat consumption in Iran down Business 31 October 11:08
Azerbaijani MoD publishes video footage named "This week last year" (VIDEO) Society 31 October 11:06
G20 leaders to adopt final document outlining future plans World 31 October 10:36
American Airlines cancels 100s of flights due to staff shortage US 31 October 10:07
UN climate conference in Glasgow to bring together over 100 global leaders Other News 31 October 09:35
Iran sees increase in extraction from Anguran Mining Complex Business 31 October 09:06
FMs of Russia and Turkey talk ways to further sstabiliz situation in South Caucasus Politics 31 October 09:03
Incumbent Tbilisi mayor leads mayoral polls in Georgian capital - election authority Georgia 31 October 08:51
Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new COVID cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 31 October 08:27
Japanese company aims to boost investments in its production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 31 October 08:00
Turkey reports 23,096 daily COVID-19 cases, tally tops 8 mln Turkey 31 October 07:26
G20 leaders endorse tax deal, pledge more vaccines for the poor World 31 October 06:28
NASA, SpaceX postpone crew mission launch due to large storm World 31 October 05:31
Voting for Japan's general election starts as PM Fumio Kishida seeks mandate Other News 31 October 04:33
European leaders welcome Biden's commitment to return to Iran nuclear deal Europe 31 October 03:35
2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Halloween party in U.S. California US 31 October 02:37
6 killed in explosion near Aden's airport in southern Yemen Arab World 31 October 01:39
Turkish, US presidents to meet on Sunday in Rome Turkey 31 October 00:57
Tigrayan forces say they took town in Amhara region, Ethiopia denies it World 31 October 00:45
Chronicles of Victory: October 31, 2020 Politics 31 October 00:10
GD mayoral candidates in 5 cities beat UNM, CEC preliminary data shows Georgia 31 October 00:09
Opening of Zangazur corridor can lead Armenia out of crisis Politics 31 October 00:01
La Palma suffers strongest quake since start of volcano eruption Europe 30 October 23:20
49.09% of voters took part in today's elections in Georgia - CEC Georgia 30 October 22:40
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 31 Oil&Gas 30 October 21:57
Azerbaijani Karabakh football club beats Neftchi with large score Society 30 October 21:56
G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start World 30 October 21:15
Second round of municipal elections ends in Georgia Georgia 30 October 20:37
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut Arab World 30 October 19:55
UzAuto Motors announces a two-month delay in issuing Lacetti and Labo cars Uzbekistan 30 October 19:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement Politics 30 October 19:07
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 5 p.m. Georgia 30 October 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 30 October 18:51
Azerbaijan's representative elected to Int'l Gymnastics Federation Athletes' Commission Society 30 October 18:02
Azerbaijani MoD gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting Politics 30 October 16:52
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 30 October 16:03
Azerbaijan confirms 2,189 more COVID-19 cases, 1,585 recoveries Society 30 October 15:59
Georgia shares update on election turnout Georgia 30 October 15:57
Prices of main food products in Kazakhstan slightly up in October 2021 Kazakhstan 30 October 15:56
Apartments prices in Iran’s Tehran begin to fall Business 30 October 15:31
Turkish, US presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 30 October 15:19
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company sees increase in production Oil&Gas 30 October 15:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 30 Society 30 October 15:14
Georgia's Batumi Oil Terminal announces tender on oil pipelines treatment Tenders 30 October 15:13
Uzbekistan intends to access sea trade routes via Iranian port Uzbekistan 30 October 15:03
Azerbaijan’s International Bank to purchase licenses for Dynatrace system via tender Tenders 30 October 15:00
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on mine clearance in liberated lands Society 30 October 14:56
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 30 October 14:54
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Working Group on energy supply in liberated lands Oil&Gas 30 October 14:54
Turkmen farmers wrap up sowing of winter wheat in Balkan region Turkmenistan 30 October 14:45
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange declines Finance 30 October 14:44
Uzbekistan eyes economic co-op with Spain Uzbekistan 30 October 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses latest data on demining operations in liberated lands Society 30 October 14:42
India to raise issues related to terrorism at G20 Summit in Rome: External Affairs Secretary Other News 30 October 14:21
Nar supports development of ICT specialists in the country Society 30 October 14:08
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 30 October 13:37
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for execution of work at its facilities Tenders 30 October 13:36
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 30 October 12:49
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC to purchase spare parts for SGT-400 compressor via tender Tenders 30 October 12:33
Georgia increases volume of crude oil refining Georgia 30 October 12:30
Iran eyes completing construction of Marvdasht-Dorudzan highway Construction 30 October 12:11
Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 10:00 a.m. Georgia 30 October 12:10
All news