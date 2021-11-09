UK records another 32,322 new coronavirus cases

The UK registered 32,322 new COVID-19 infections and 57 coronavirus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total loss of lives to 141,862, the UK Health Security Agency has said, Trend reports Xinhua.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

While the infections have fallen by 16.6 percent in the past week, the number of deaths have increased by 8.2 percent.

There are currently 8,966 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the head of the British National Health Service (NHS) urged citizens to get vaccinated.

"With the twin threat of COVID and flu, we are facing a winter like no other and so it is even more important for people to get their jabs - first vaccine, second dose, booster or influenza," NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said on Twitter.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. At the same time, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.