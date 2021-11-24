UK records another 42,484 new coronavirus cases

Britain registered 42,484 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,932,408, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported a further 165 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 144,137, with 8,088 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest data came as new figures showed that weekly registered COVID deaths passed 1,000 for first time in eight months.

According to the latest update from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 12,050 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending Nov. 12, 500 more than the previous week.

Of the deaths registered, 1,020 mentioned "novel coronavirus (COVID-19)", about 8.5 percent of all deaths.

Figures showed it was the first time the weekly total has passed 1,000 since the week ending March 12.

More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 27 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.