Gas prices in Europe up over $ 1080 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe during the exchange trading on Wednesday rose above $1080 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange data on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of the December futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands closed at $ 1,082 per 1,000 cubic meters or 93 euros per MWh (based on the current exchange rate of the euro against the dollar, prices for ICE are presented in euros per MWh).

The overall rise in the price of gas in Europe compared to the close of trading the day before is 2%.