France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases

Europe 29 November 2021 07:28 (UTC+04:00)
France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases

French Health Ministry reported Sunday night eight suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases among passengers who tested positive after their African trips over the past 14 days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eight positive COVID-19 cases "with a negative screening for the mutations found in the other variants (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta)" require further confirmation by sequencing, French Health Ministry said in a press release, noting that it could take "several days."

France's neighboring countries have already reported confirmed Omicron COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to BFMTV Sunday morning, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that "from the moment it (Omicron) circulated at our neighbors, it is possible that it's circulating at ours."

As a preventive measure, France has decided, along with other Europe Union countries, to suspend flights from seven Southern African countries.

It is still not yet clear whether the Omicron variant is more transmissible, or causes more severe disease compared to other variants including Delta, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
No emergencies recorded during parliamentary elections: Kyrgyz ministry Kyrgyzstan 08:32
Reducing cost of cargo transportation, transit between Iran, Azerbaijan to boost trade - official (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases Europe 07:28
Seventh round of talks on Iranian nuclear deal to kick off in Vienna on Monday Nuclear Program 06:52
OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources Other News 06:10
Israel closes borders due to spread of Omicron variant - health ministry Israel 05:29
Jorginho redemption as Chelsea rescue Man Utd draw Other News 04:51
Israel reports 2nd case of Omicron COVID-19 variant Israel 04:02
China, Iran, Russia held useful informal consultations on nuclear deal Nuclear Program 03:25
French minister urges UK to "take its responsibilities" on migrants Europe 02:48
Third case of Omicron variant detected in UK Europe 02:09
U.S. readies fight against Omicron but too soon for lockdowns - Fauci US 01:28
Peskov tells about very positive contacts with EU on vaccination certificates recognition Russia 00:45
Declaration of Economic Cooperation Organization celebrates admirable leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - US expert Politics 00:01
Trilateral agreement to provide gas to five provinces of Iran - government spokesman Business 28 November 23:58
Travel bans due to Omicron "hammer blow" to South Africa's local economy recovery: official Other News 28 November 23:26
On behalf of FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Vice President of Trampoline Technical Committee of FIG Society 28 November 22:31
According to preliminary results 6 parties may enter Kyrgyz Parliament Kyrgyzstan 28 November 22:29
Saakashvili can attend tomorrow's trial on November 7 episode, doctor says Georgia 28 November 22:28
There should be no misunderstanding in Azerbaijan-Iran relationship - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:07
Position of all officials in Iran was that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should not be compromised - Iranian president Politics 28 November 22:06
We decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 22:00
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkmenistan ends Politics 28 November 21:47
Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan sign swap gas supplies agreement (PHOTO) Politics 28 November 21:46
Kyrgyzstan will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, president Kyrgyzstan 28 November 20:57
Omicron variant spreads with cases detected in Netherlands, Denmark, Australia Europe 28 November 20:33
Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan Politics 28 November 19:40
President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 19:09
Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in individual trampoline jumping program Society 28 November 18:21
Three allies of Armenia in CSTO congratulate Azerbaijan on restoration of territorial integrity - opinion of Israeli expert Politics 28 November 18:16
Next meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission to be held soon Politics 28 November 18:12
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 17:35
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 28 November 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,662 more COVID-19 cases, 2,391 recoveries Society 28 November 16:52
Iran wants to hold meeting of joint economic cooperation commission with Kazakhstan – FM Politics 28 November 16:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 28 November 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Pakistani President Arif Alvi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 16:09
ECO must be ready for challenges of modern world - President of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 28 November 16:04
Iran interested in comprehensively developing relations with Pakistan – Raisi Politics 28 November 15:58
Importance of Zangazur corridor is obvious - Turkish President Turkey 28 November 15:52
Iran's relations with Tajikistan to continue in full force – President of Iran Politics 28 November 15:47
Azerbaijan's achievements highly appreciated by international institutions - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:43
In total disrespect and hatred to all Muslims, Armenia destroyed and desecrated our mosques - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 15:41
President Ilham Aliyev takes part in official dinner in honor of participants of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 28 November 15:37
Over 60% of adult population in country received two shots - Azerbaijani president Politics 28 November 15:33
Finalists in individual trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 15:18
Iran fully supports the ECO Iran 28 November 15:09
Iran seeks to promote ties with Turkmenistan - Iranian President Iran 28 November 15:08
Azerbaijani servicemen suffer in mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 28 November 15:07
Problem loans in Azerbaijani banks decrease for year Finance 28 November 14:43
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions continue in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 November 14:41
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 28 November 14:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipped via Zonguldak port in 9M2021 Turkey 28 November 14:33
Iran eyes increase in exports via customs of Markazi Province Business 28 November 14:32
Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 14:30
Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President Politics 28 November 14:18
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan discuss current areas of bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan 28 November 13:30
Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to about 80 countries to support their fight against coronavirus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:22
Azerbaijan to allocate at least $1.3 billion for building new cities and towns in liberated territories in 2022 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:17
Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed our state external debt by over six times - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:16
Over past 18 years, economy of Azerbaijan developed rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:08
Finalists in double mini trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 13:06
Today I can say that Zangazur corridor becomes reality - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 28 November 13:05
Confident that ECO Member States will benefit from Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 13:00
Azerbaijan achieved favourable investment climate as result of large-scale reforms - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 28 November 12:57
Finalists in tumbling among men announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 28 November 12:44
Australia confirms two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant Other News 28 November 12:28
Zangazur Corridor to contribute to economic development of region - Turkish FM Politics 28 November 11:59
President Ilham Aliyev participating in 15th Summit of Heads of ECO member-states in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 11:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Politics 28 November 11:33
Final day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions starts at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 28 November 11:30
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 November 10:57
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs meet at Economic Cooperation Council's meeting in Ashgabat Politics 28 November 10:56
Georgia imposes new regulations for citizens from 8 countries Georgia 28 November 10:37
Turkey, Turkmenistan sign deals, strengthen ties in Erdoğan's visit Turkey 28 November 10:05
Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron variant Other News 28 November 09:44
Volume of goods loaded/unloaded in Iranian ports up Transport 28 November 09:17
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of loans issued to energy, chemistry and natural resources decreases Finance 28 November 09:17
Kyrgyz president leaves for Turkmenistan for working visit Kyrgyzstan 28 November 09:03
Kyrgyzstan adds 41 fresh COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 28 November 08:42
Access to finance remains major challenge for small businesses in Georgia - IFC Business 28 November 08:00
847 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 November 07:18
Parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 28 November 06:43
Cooperation with regional countries, Iran’s top priority - İranian president Politics 28 November 05:59
Spanish police march in Madrid to protest against 'Gag Law' reform Europe 28 November 05:08
Storm Arwen: Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK Europe 28 November 04:19
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant US 28 November 03:37
Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron Israel 28 November 02:52
Saudi Arabia allows entry of all travelers who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Arab World 28 November 02:09
Two workers die in accident preparing Spanish stadium for cup game Europe 28 November 01:23
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 28 Oil&Gas 28 November 00:43
UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases Europe 28 November 00:37
Results of Sochi summit fully reflect position of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 27 November 23:58
Awarding ceremony third day held as part of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 27 November 23:58
Winners in synchronized trampoline jumping at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku determined Society 27 November 23:34
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for men Society 27 November 23:20
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions: Russian gymnast takes first place in tumbling Society 27 November 23:18
Baku names winners of World Age Group Competitions in jumping on double mini-trampoline for women Society 27 November 22:36
Azercell announces contest on social network Society 27 November 22:15
All news