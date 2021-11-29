France reports 8 suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases

French Health Ministry reported Sunday night eight suspected Omicron COVID-19 cases among passengers who tested positive after their African trips over the past 14 days, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eight positive COVID-19 cases "with a negative screening for the mutations found in the other variants (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta)" require further confirmation by sequencing, French Health Ministry said in a press release, noting that it could take "several days."

France's neighboring countries have already reported confirmed Omicron COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to BFMTV Sunday morning, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that "from the moment it (Omicron) circulated at our neighbors, it is possible that it's circulating at ours."

As a preventive measure, France has decided, along with other Europe Union countries, to suspend flights from seven Southern African countries.

It is still not yet clear whether the Omicron variant is more transmissible, or causes more severe disease compared to other variants including Delta, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.