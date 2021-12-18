France's Macron cancels Mali trip
President Emmanuel Macron has canceled a Dec. 20-21 trip to Mali to visit French troops due to France’s deteriorating health situation over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, his office said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“This decision was taken in order for there to be coherence between national measures and the president’s international agenda, and in order not to expose troops,” Macron’s office said.
With France in the grip of its fifth COVID-19 wave, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a new push on Friday to get people vaccinated and said people would have to show proof of vaccination to enter some venues.
Castex also canceled a trip planned to visit French troops stationed in Jordan from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.
