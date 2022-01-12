Hungary to hold general election on April 3
Hungary's President Janos Ader has set April 3 as the date for the country's 2022 general election, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In the previous election held in 2018, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party and its coalition partner Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) won 49.27 percent of the vote, which translated into 133 seats in the country's 199-seat unicameral Parliament.
The country's six major opposition parties - the Democratic Coalition (DK), Jobbik, LMP - Hungary's Green Party, Momentum Movement, Hungarian Socialist Party, and Dialogue for Hungary - have decided to unite before the election to maximize their chances to win.
The opposition alliance held primary elections last October to pick Orban's challenger.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
Azerbaijan president approves law exempting import of means for mine clearing of liberated areas from customs duties