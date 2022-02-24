Ukrainian Armed Forces report destruction of Russian tanks, several trucks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The Ukrainian Armed Forces informed about the destruction of two Russian tanks and several trucks in the area of Shchastye city, Ukraine's Luhansk region, the Land Forces said on Facebook, Trend reports citing the publication.
The military servicemen also added they will provide more detailed information later.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)