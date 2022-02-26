Ukraine's President urges to decide on Ukraine's membership in EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Zelensky wrote on Twitter about this on Feb. 26, Trend reports citing his Twitter page.

The head of the Ukrainian State called on the leadership of the European Council to resolve the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU. Discussed with the president of the European Council further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future," President of Ukraine wrote.