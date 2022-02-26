Czech Republic to send weapons to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The Czech government has approved sending of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Twitter, Trend reports via TASS.

"This morning, the Czech government approved further military assistance to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia," Cernochova noted.

According to her, the assistance will include machine guns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and respective munitions worth 188 million crown (about $8.6 million).

Delivery to the destination, which will be determined by the Ukrainian side, will be provided by the Czech Ministry of Defense.

"Our aid and support continues," added Cernochova.

The Czech Republic previously donated 4,000 artillery shells of 152 mm caliber to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.