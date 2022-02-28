Opposing side reduced offensive pace - General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The opposing side [Russian armed forces] has reduced the offensive pace, but still continues to attempt offensives in certain directions, Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

"During the air offensive operation, the opposing side continued inflicting fire damage on military and civilian airfields, command and control posts (forces), air defense system facilities, important critical infrastructure facilities, settlements and units in defense areas," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, in violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, launched a missile attack on residential buildings in Zhytomyr and Chernihiv cities.

The General Staff further said that all attempts by the opposing side to achieve the goal of the military operation have failed.

"Attacks of the battalion tactical groups are successfully repelled even on the outskirts, forcing the opposing side to refuse from the offensive. As of today, more than five columns of the opposing side’ equipment and manpower have been destroyed by artillery fire from one of the Ukrainian brigades alone," the General Staff stressed.

The opposing side is demoralized and suffers heavy losses. Frequent cases of desertion and disobedience were recorded, added the General Staff.