Ukraine is one of us and we want them in EU - Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine is "one of us and we want them in the European Union", Ursula von der Leyen has told Euronews, Trend reports.
She told Euronews: "We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market.
"We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example.
"So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in."
