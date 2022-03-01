Ukraine's application for EU membership officially registered in Brussels - Zelensky

Ukraine's application to gain membership in the European Union has already been delivered and officially registered in Brussels.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to the nation, delivered on Sunday, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Another thing that is very important to say. We have been waiting for this for 30 years. Today I signed the application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. We have won our right to be with everyone in Europe. The application has already been delivered and officially registered in Brussels," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

As reported, on the morning of February 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian authorities were appealing to the EU to allow Ukraine's immediate accession under a special procedure.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the relevant application is being prepared. Later that evening, Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant document.