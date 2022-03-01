Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks may take place on March 2 (UPDATE)
Details added (first version released at 16:35)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on March 2, Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.
The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus on Feb. 28.
As Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky noted, the next meeting will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border in the coming days.
"We have found some points by which we can predict common positions," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)
Delegation led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of Coordination Headquarters of Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev visits liberated territories (PHOTO)