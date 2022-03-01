Head of European Commission talks Ukraine's application for EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

It’s necessary to end the war in Ukraine and discuss the next steps on the issue of Kyiv's application for membership in the European Union (EU), the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen said at a recent EU meeting, Trend reports.

"Today the EU and Ukraine are closer than ever," she said. "We must end this war and discuss the next steps."

Previously, in an interview with Euronews, von der Leyen said that 'So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time, they belong to us'.

"We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market. "We have very close cooperation on the energy grid, for example," she had said. "They are one of us and we want them in."