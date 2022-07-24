Wildfire burns coastal homes in Greek island Lesbos, beach resort evacuated

A wildfire that started in mountainous forests on the Greek island of Lesbos on Saturday burned properties at the beach resort of Vatera as more aircraft joined firefighting efforts, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Authorities earlier ordered the evacuation of the Aegean sea resort as the wildfire approached dangerously close, fanned by strong winds.

Thick billowing smoke could be seen in the area. One fleeing resident told state TV ERT that her home was on fire.

"We are battling to save homes," Taxiarchis Verros, mayor of western Lesbos, told the broadcaster.