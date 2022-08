Natural gas prices in Europe ended the trading session on Monday at the level above $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to ICE data, Trend reports citing TASS.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands moved up by 14.5% to $2,880 per 1,000 cubic meters or 280.23 euro per MWh. December futures landed at about $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.