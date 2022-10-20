Boris Johnson to run for Prime Minister’s office after Truss’ resignation

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who left office on September 6, plans to fight for the Prime Minister’s office after Liz Truss’ resignation, The Times’ Steven Swinford tweeted Thursday citing informed sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest. He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest," Swinford tweeted.

According to The Evening Standard, Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch also intends to compete for the office. She also offered her candidacy earlier this summer, but was unable to reach the final round of the vote.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph published a list of Liz Truss’ most probable successors. The list is topped by Rishi Sunak, who was Truss’ main opponent during the summer electoral campaign. The newspaper estimated the former Chancellor of the Exchequer’s chances as 62%. The second place belongs to Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt with 33.3%. Boris Johnson was listed only on the third place, with his chances to return to the Downing Street estimated as 5.3%, and 5.9% for Badenoch.

Jeremy Hunt, one of the strongest candidates, will not run for the office of the Prime Minister, The Daily Telegraph reported citing a source close to Hunt. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also stated he will not challenge the office earlier this week.

The new Conservative leader will be elected via an accelerated procedure, which will make it possible to make a decision by October 28 already.