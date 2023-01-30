Strikes over pensions to disrupt public transport in France on Tuesday

Labour union strikes in France over the government's planned pensions overhaul will cause heavy disruption to public transport on Tuesday, the transport minister and several public transport authorities said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Unions have called for a nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations and hope to repeat the large turnout seen on the first major protest on Jan. 19, when more than a million people marched against the reform. Strikes that day also halted trains, blocked refineries and curbed power generation.

"It will be a difficult, very difficult day for public transport... We expect major disruptions," Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV.

National railway operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be seriously disrupted on its entire network on Tuesday due to the strike, and recommended that people cancel or delay their travel or work from home.