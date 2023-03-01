Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

Credit Suisse on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November.

Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

The bank has seen a string of departures globally in the last few months, as it embarks on a plan to cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards more stable wealth management as part of an overhaul.