Azerbaijan - part of EU strategy to reduce traffic accidents to zero by 2050

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. EU aims to take steps to reduce traffic accidents to zero, Director of the Polish Center for EU Transport Projects Joanna Lech said at a conference on ‘Increasing road safety in Azerbaijan’, Trend reports.

According to her, the steps that are planned to be taken in this direction will be applied in Azerbaijan as well.

"We are ready to present the best practice of both Poland, and other European countries to Azerbaijan, and we are confident that in the next two years, a lot of work will be done in the field of traffic safety on the roads of Azerbaijan and great progress will be made," she added.

The EU has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euro in Azerbaijan for 15 years of the EU Delegation's activity. Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in the country jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan.