Pope Francis is undergoing a medical check-up at a hospital in Rome. The duration of his hospitalization has not been announced, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This afternoon, the Holy Father went to (Fondazione Agostino - TASS) Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups," Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the pontiff held a collective audience, as he does every Wednesday.