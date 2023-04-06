Over 50,000 people march against pension reform in Paris (VIDEO)

About 57,000 people took to the streets of Paris to express their disagreement with the pension reform in France, Trend reports citing TASS.

Last week, 93,000 people came out to protest.

In turn, the trade unions estimated the number of participants in the rally in the capital at 400,000. This estimate also reflects a decrease in protest activity. Last time, according to trade unions, there were 450,000 participants in Paris.

According to BFM, four people were injured during the riots, while two of them lost consciousness after being hit by stones. Law enforcement officers detained at least two dozen people for various violations.