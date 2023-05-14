Eurovision 2023: Sweden wins (PHOTO)

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023 with the song "Tattoo" in Liverpool, northern England on Saturday, beating Finland to triumph for a second time in the contest, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Loreen, who triumphed in 2012 with “Euphoria” in Baku, performed “Tattoo” in her second contest.

Loreen is the only person after Ireland's Johnny Logan to win the contest twice, and her victory puts Sweden level with Ireland as the most successful Eurovision countries.

The slogan for Eurovision 2023 is United By Music. The logo is a chain of hearts beating in unison. Hosts of the competition in Liverpool - Swedish singer Alisha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Yulia Sanina and Irish TV presenter Graham Norton