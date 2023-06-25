Bulgarian writer Teodora Dimova presents new book in Odessa, Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Bulgarian writer Teodora Dimova presented her new book entitled "Prayer for Ukraine" in Odessa, Ukraine, during the opening of BTA's National Press Club on Saturday in the Ukrainian city.

The book is comprised of essays she wrote in March 2022, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Dimova said that she collected texts written about the war in Ukraine, because a large part of the Bulgarian community there was literally torn apart by the war's aggression.

"All of us who are outside your country could not believe this indiscriminate cruelty that is being committed here," Dimova said.

"When I heard the sirens in person, their howl penetrated my blood and chased away my sleep. And for you, this is an everyday occurrence. When I saw young boys in uniform at the checkpoints, my heart clenched. And these are your children and your sons When I saw the barricades on the road to the port, it was as if my mind could no longer accept what was happening", the writer recalled.

"May this book help all of us deepen our prayers for Ukraine," Dimova concluded.