Moldova starts process of withdrawing from CIS Interparliamentary Assembly - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Moldova has started the process of withdrawing from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Speaker of Moldova's Parliament Igor Grosu said, Trend reports.

He noted that the draft decision is in the government and is expected to be considered in the future.

Moldova is also analyzing its legislative framework and other agreements signed with the CIS.

The Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) is an interstate body of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The IPA CIS is composed of the parliamentary delegations of the Member Nations. The delegates are appointed or elected by the national parliaments.